Thursday, September 15, 2005

Unintentional honesty by Irish TV

BUSH: ONE OF THE WORST DISASTERS TO HIT U.S.A TV broadcast in Ireland inadvertently titled its image of George Bush correctly - he is one of the worst disasters to hit the U.S. in my book.


