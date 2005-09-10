FEMA concentration camps?

This first-person account (with pictures) of a family bringing donations to Katrina evacuees housed aT a church camp in Oklahoma run by FEMA sounds more like a prison. If you leave the camp, you cannot come back. No cooking in the kitchen -- even the church groups who volunteered aren't allowed to. No cellphone coverage. And the government plans to keep people there five months!
The more you read this family's account and look at the pictures, you see that FEMA is not about protection but control.
I don't know about you, but I don't remember voting yes on making our country a police state. Oops, sorry -- I guess we did when we allowed Congress to pass the PATRIOT Act and establish Homeland Security.
One thing the right and the left should agree on is that our freedoms are eroding. I am old -- I remember when we were freer. I worry that if Abby Hoffman and the Yippies were protesting today, throwing money at the New York Stock Exchange and trying to levitate the Pentagon, they would be whisked into federal custody as potential terrorists.
It's time for both ends of the political spectrum to join forces and take our country back.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment