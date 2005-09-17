Let's build a neighborhood response plan now

The same folks who brought you the post-invasion chaos of Baghdad and the post-hurricane debacle of New Orleans are the same folks we must rely on to deal with bird flu. As ABC so succinctly put it, "It could kill a billion people worldwide, make ghost towns out of parts of major cities and there is not enough medicine to fight it. It is called the avian flu."
Run for the hills!
Or maybe what we need is to invest in developing neighborhood-based response stategies that could allow us to cope with a variety of different local threats. At the first organizing meeting, put together a list of local residents and all of their contact information. If the communication infrastucture survives, you can use it to get the word out and also to quell rumors. If our landlines and cellphones die, we can also go on foot around the neighborhood with updates. Make sure to collect information on people with special needs.
Next step is to identify a safe refuge within walking distance. The basement of a school, the township hall, the community center. Pitch in to stockpile food, water, blankets, flashlights, batteries and all those other things we will need if something goes wrong, whether it's a blizzard, a tornado, an epidemic or a terrorist attack of one kind or another. Put someone smart and organizing in charge of developing the checklist and seek local donations.
Then we need a response plan to get people to the refuge, while identifying fallback options. Make sure that volunteers conduct periodic dry runs to make sure the plans work.
I would be overjoyed to find that my local and state officials, as well as FEMA, have it together. But I do not want to bet my life and my family's life on it. In most cases, the challenge is to get through the first few days. That persuades me that it's time to get to know my neighbors better. How about a potluck to get started?
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
24 comments:
Hello,
I am searching around for fresh information
for my cc Infopage, 30,000 daily updated Information Pages about all kind of subjects.
It might interest you to know that your blog has been visited and has been read. I hope you enjoy your "Blogging".
I wish you all the luck I can, keep the good work going!
Kind regards,
Jos
News About Horses
Hi,
I'm sorry for being intrusive in to your blog. But I am Melissa and I am a mother of two that is just trying to get out of an incredible financial debt. See my hubby is away in Iraq trying to protect this great country that we live in, and I am at home with our two kids telling bill collectors please be patiant. When my husband returns from war we will beable to catch up on our payments. We have already had are 2001 Ford repossessed from the bank, and are now down to a 83 buick that is rusted from front to back and the heater don't work, and tire tax is due in November.
I'm not asking for your pitty because we got our ownselfs into this mess but we would love you and thank you in our prayers if you would just keep this link on your blog for others to view.
God Bless You.
Melissa K. W.
To see my family view this page. My Family
Windows registry scanner - scans your Windows registry for errors and suggests solutions.
Paid surveys - Work at home, Get Paid For Your Opinion, paid surveys and online focus groups.
Combine AdWords and ClickBank for Huge Online Profits Words Great With Blogs
Nice blog. Check out my copy cat recipe blog.
I just came across your blog about dog training and
wanted to drop you a note telling you how impressed
I was with the information you have posted here.
I also have a web site about dog training
so I know I'm talking about when I say your site is top-notch!
Keep up the great work, you are providing a great resource on the Internet here!
Free Web Report Reveals How Anyone Can
Become A High-Earning Super Affiliate Fast!
Download Your Copy Now Before It's Gone:
Free Web Report Reveals How Anyone Can
Become A High-Earning Super Affiliate Fast!
Download Your Copy Now Before It's Gone:
skin care product
Help me Dude, I think I'm lost..... I was searching for Elvis and somehow ended up in your blog, but you know I'm sure I saw him in a car lot yesterday, which is really strange because the last time I saw him was in the supermarket. No honest really, he was right there in front of me, next to the steaks singing "Love me Tender". He said to me (his lip was only slightly curled) "Boy, you need to get yourself a San Diego cosmetic surgery doctor ,to fit into those blue suede shoes of yours. But Elvis said in the Ghetto nobody can afford a San Diego plastic surgery doctor. Dude I'm All Shook Up said Elvis. I think I'll have me another cheeseburger. Then I'm gonna go round and see Michael Jackson and we're gonna watch a waaaay cool make-over show featuring some Tijuana dentists on the TV in the back of my Hummer. And then he just walked out of the supermarket singing. . . "You give me love and consolation,
You give me strength to carry on " Strange day or what? :-)
I was surfing around and found another George Bush site.George Bush Doesn't Care About Black People This place has a ton of funny videos and mp3s.
For the next hurricane katrina ; the easy way to keep going.
Using direct network satellite solution to register your domain names?!?!?! Nope, check out Register Better . com to see what options are available for cheap or free domain names including the new loopholes!
Hey There great Web Site Bonnie, great post on Let's build a neighborhood response plan now I have a great site to look at free web design, feel free to call anytime, thanks!
Hey There great Web Site Bonnie, great post on Let's build a neighborhood response plan now I have a great site to look at adult paysite, feel free to call anytime, thanks!
I read over your blog, and i found it inquisitive, you may find My Blog interesting. My blog is just about my day to day life, as a park ranger. So please Click Here To Read My Blog
Ciao Bonnie ! Non potevi esprimere meglio il tuo pensiero riguardo a Let's build a neighborhood response plan now . Complimenti per il tuo blog, è davvero bello! Continua a tenerlo aggiornato! Se ti va di visitare il mio sito che riguarda scommesse clicca su questo link: qui troverai solo scommesse !
Congratulations Bonnie for the post about Let's build a neighborhood response plan now . I wanted to know if you can put an eye on my new site that speaks about scommesse calcio and tell me what do you think about it. If you're interested in the scommesse calcio subject you cannot find anything better!
I read over your blog, and i found it inquisitive, you may find My Blog interesting. So please Click Here To Read My Blog
http://pennystockinvestment.blogspot.com
Hi there Bonnie I really liked your blog Let's build a neighborhood response plan now , it was an informative read. Although it wasn't the exact topic I was searching for. I thought you might be interested in checking out my blog at http://mozilla-fox.blogspot.com .
All the best.
Hi All
Just wanted to invite everyone to my blog Hoodia and Review to read the articles posted there.. http://hoodiaandreview-zbdN.blogspot.com And to post your own articles and or comments on what you think the best Hoodia Products are. Give us your Success stories..What hoodia patch works best for you
Get any Desired College Degree, In less then 2 weeks.
Call this number now 24 hours a day 7 days a week (413) 208-3069
Get these Degrees NOW!!!
"BA", "BSc", "MA", "MSc", "MBA", "PHD",
Get everything within 2 weeks.
100% verifiable, this is a real deal
Act now you owe it to your future.
(413) 208-3069 call now 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Great blog, it very nice. To found additional information about kittens and puppies visit my site Cute Kitten Pictures and other site about puppies Cute Puppy Pictures
Great blog, it very nice. To found additional information about kittens and puppies visit my site Kitten Pictures and other site about puppies Puppy Pictures
Hi there Blogger, a real useful blog.Keep with the good work.
If you have a moment, please visit my 10 free domain names site.
I send you warm regards and wishes of continued success.
Hi Friend! You have a great blog over here!
Please accept my compliments and wishes for your happiness and success!
If you have a moment, please take a look at my cheap domain names and site.
Have a great day!
Who cares about a neighborhood response plan?
It's pointless!
-------------------------------
political forum
I really enjoy reading your blog, it always has great insight. But I am very frustrated with the media’s lack of questions to the presidential candidates about global warming.
The Daily Green just put an article out talking about how the presidential candidates are not being asked where they stand on the issue of the climate change - this is surprising to me considering its such a MAJOR concern to people. I just saw a poll on www.EarthLab.com that says people care a lot what their next leader thinks about global warming (after you take it they show you the results). Does anyone know of another poll or other results about this subject?
If not, go to http://www.earthlab.com/life.aspx and take their poll to see which way the results go. This is a pretty legit website; they are endorsed by Al Gore and the alliance for climate protection and they have a carbon footprint calculator. No matter which political party you vote for this is an important issue for our environment, our economy and for homeland security.
Post a Comment